Corpn executive engineer placed under waitlist for failing to mill roads

The organization has complained that levels of 4th Street, 7th Street, and 14th Street in Sadaiyan Kuppam in Manali have been increased as the contractors failed to properly mill the streets.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has kept an executive engineer in compulsory wait for failing to mill roads before relaying in Manali.

In an order, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, said that G Radhakrishnan, executive engineer of Manali zone (zone-2), is relieved from his duties and placed on compulsory wait and he should be stationed at headquarter until further orders. Bedi also appointed K Devendiran, assistant executive engineer of storm water drains department, as in-charge.

The action followed a complaint from Arappor Iyakkam - an anti-graft organization - two days ago. The organization has complained that levels of 4th Street, 7th Street, and 14th Street in Sadaiyan Kuppam in Manali have been increased as the contractors failed to properly mill the streets.

