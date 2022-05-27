City

Chindatripet inspector placed under suspension over inaction

BJP functionary Balachandar was hacked to death in Chindatripet on Tuesday night by a gang over previous enmity. Balachandar’s PSO, who was not in the vicinity during the attack, has been already placed under suspension.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chindatripet law and order inspector Sivasubramanian has been placed under suspension following the brutal murder of a BJP man in his jurisdiction on Tuesday night.

Senior officials feel that despite complaint, the accused allegedly executed the murder from the victim, the inspector had failed to take necessary action on the complaint and has been placed under suspension by the city police commissioner on Friday.

