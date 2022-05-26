CMRL invites applications for post of DGM: Check details

NEW DELHI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited applications for the post of Deputy General Manager (Finance) with a monthly salary of Rs 90,000.

The hiring process will comprise an interview followed by a medical examination.

The selection process will judge the candidate on the basis of different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

The total number of vacancies for the positions is 2 and the maximum age for applying to the post is 40 years, as of 23 May 2022.

However, there is upper age relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, Most Backward Classes/ Denotified Communities, Backward Classes (other than Muslim) or Backward Classes (Muslim), Differently-Abled candidates, and ex-servicemen.

Requirements:

The candidate must be a graduate in M.Com/MBA (Finance) from an AICTE/UGC approved Institute/University, with a minimum of 13 years of post-qualification experience.

Candidates having exposure to Metro Rail/Large infrastructure/Construction Industries or possessing CA/ICWA qualifications shall be preferred.

Candidates can apply for the vacant post by submitting a duly filled application form as per the CMRL format in hardcopy along with the prescribed application fee (DD/NEFT) supported by Bio-Data and one set of self-attested copies of educational qualification certificate, experience certificate, birth certificate, community certificate and latest passport size photo through the proper channel to the Joint General Manager, CMRL depot, on or before June 6.

The candidates falling under unreserved and other categories are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs 300 and SC/ST are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 50 (for processing and postage charge) either in the form of a Demand Draft drawn in favour of the M/s Chennai Metro Rail Limited, payable at Chennai or may transfer the fees through electronic mode to the mentioned account in the official statement at https://chennaimetrorail.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Employment-Notification-No.-CMRL-HR-CON-07A-2022-Website-Draft-DGM-Fin-Final.pdf and submit the NEFT receipt in a printed form along with the application form.

Link for the application form and further details: https://chennaimetrorail.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Employment-Notification-No.-CMRL-HR-CON-07A-2022-Website-Draft-DGM-Fin-Final.pdf