Blackmail case: Names of Tamil magazine directors removed from FIR

CHENNAI: A press statement from the Chennai city police said that during investigation it was found that Kevin, who allegedly had demanded Rs 50 lakh from a real estate development company for not publishing a story in A leading Tamil magazine was blackmailing The company and had certain financial transactions with a few members of the magazine.

The Mylapore police had earlier booked members of The magazine, a political commentator and a Tamil YouTuber based on a complaint filed by the real estate firm.

"There was no evidence of collaboration of Kevin with directors of the magazine and others. Hence steps are being taken to remove their names from the FIR. Based on the evidences collected so far, further investigations are underway," said the press statement.