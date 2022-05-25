SRMIST signs MoU with Defence Services Staff College to offer Ph.D

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has signed a MoU with Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, an Armed Forces training institution of the Ministry of Defence.

The primary objective of this MoU is to provide migration facilities for Armed Forces officers posted as faculty in DSSC by SRMIST leading to the award of PhD in programmes like defence and strategic studies, disaster management, communication, economics, international relations, logistics, cyber warfare, electronics, weapon technology, and defence budgeting.

Present on the occasion from DSSC was Commandant Lt Gen S Mohan, AVSM, SM, VSM. SRMIST was represented by its Vice-Chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan and Registrar S Ponnusamy among others.

Lt Gen S Mohan said, “This is the first of its kind, as DSSC is entering into an MoU with a private college. Through this, we will have our officers do a PhD in SRMIST. We’re exploring more academic opportunities with SRMIST.”

Explaining this MoU, Muthamizhchelvan said, “We have signed this agreement with National Defence Academy for out-boarded cadets with ARTARC to enable the officers to pursue any of the masters or doctoral programmes. Through this, the officers of DSSC can pursue masters and PhD programmes that are offered here.”

He also elaborated that SRMIST has reserved 5 seats for the wards of defence personnel serving in the Indian navy. SRMIST offers programmes in defence and strategy studies and disaster management as well.