HITS to hold webinar on career growth in aviation on May 28

CHENNAI: The aviation industry is rapidly expanding both in India and globally, which creates high demand for aviation management experts. Over 87.7 million jobs are generated within the aviation industry, including opportunities in airlines, air navigation services and airport operations.

Keeping this in mind, Hindustan Online CODE, e-learning vertical of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Sciences (HITS) is all set to host a brainstorming webinar session on May 28 at 11 am (https://app.livestorm.co/usdc/mba-in-aviation).

With the like ‘Is an MBA in Aviation worth a thought?’ the webinar aims to throw light on the current trends, future, scope and career advancement opportunities in the aviation industry. In this session, industry experts will share deep insights on the emerging career aspects in aviation management with the rise of various aviation companies.

The discussion will also include the important role of aviation managers in the protection, maintenance, and management of aircraft in recent years, role of MBA professionals in the aviation sector and career growth. Experts like Ami Agarwal, head of CODE, Hindustan Online; Subir Hazra, chief commercial and strategy officer at GMR Services and Bharti Singh, a renowned aviation consultant and a board member of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be participating in the webinar.