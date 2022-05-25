Chennai gears up for Modi's visit: 12 points

CHENNAI: 1) The venue was brought under five tier security cover.

2) A statement from city police headquarters said 22,000 police men are deployed for the security purpose and flying of unmanned aerial vehicles will be banned till Thursday.

3) The city traffic police in a press statement hinted that traffic congestion is likely in Periamet, Anna Salai, EVR Salai and S V Patel and informed motorists that the traffic will be affected from 3 PM to 8 PM.

4) Police also cordoned off the arterial roads that connect the function venue.

5) Barricades were brought in to regulate the traffic and road diversions were common near the venue.

6) The traffic police also warned the shop owners about the indiscriminate parking in front of the shops and some of them faced the wrath of police for encroaching on the roads.

7) “With the police tightening the security and not allowing vehicle parking on the road, the sales are already affected and some of the traders have planned to close the shops and timber depots during the arrival of PM,” said C Rajkumar,who runs a plywood store near Nehru stadium.

8) Meanwhile the Corporation authorities re-laid the battered roads, attended faulty streetlights. Stray dogs caught, garbage removed and bushes were also cleared. Interior parts of Chennai near the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium also witnessed sudden cosmetic changes.

9) TNEB and Corporation engineers were also doing sorties looking out for faulty cable lines and worn out wires.

10) Police also visited the terrace of high rise buildings as part of regular security protocol triggering unease among local residents.

11) Cutting across party lines BJP, AIADMK and DMK workers were also seen installing festoons and banners inviting the BJP leader Modi and CM M K Stalin.

12) About 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore, 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline and the four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km in length are some of the key projects to be inaugurated by Modi.