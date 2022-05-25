50-year-old woman gives birth to twins in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-woman gave birth to twins through invitro fertilisation recently at Institute of Child Health Hospital in Egmore. The doctor stated that this is one of the rarest cases in the hospital. Married for 25 years, Radhika (50) did not have a child even after visiting several clinics and hospitals for treatment. The patient spent at least Rs 5 lakh and underwent invitro fertilisation treatment.

“During her eighth month of pregnancy she developed complications, including severe leg swollen, and fluid overload in lungs. As the patient could not afford at private hospital, she visited here for further treatment. After various tests, Radhika was admitted in ICU, ” said a senior doctor at Institute of obstetrics and gynaecology and hospital for women and children.

The experts got suggestions from the specialist from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and treatment was provided to the patient. When scan was taken, it was found that there was an abnormal blood circulation in fetus.

“Medication provided for the fetal brain and lung growth, and during the 32-month period of pregnancy. Radhika gave birth to twin babies on April 29 by surgical C-section, ” said the health expert.

As the new-born babies required incubation, they were kept for almost a month. There was an improvement in their health, and on Wednesday they were given to the mother.