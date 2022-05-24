'No scarcity till Dec': Water inflow to Chennai reservoirs increases

CHENNAI: The water inflow from Krishna water to Chennai reservoirs increased from 480 cusecs to 630 cusecs, said the Water Resources Department (WRD). The official stated that the city is expected to receive at least 5TMC, and there won't be a water scarcity situation till December.

The authorities from Andhra Pradesh released water on May 5 and after three days 480 cusecs of water reached Poondi reservoir on May 9.

Around 1,500 cusecs of water will be released from the Kandaleru dam after sufficient water reaches for irrigation near Tirupathi. The remaining amount of water will reach to Chennai reservoir.

"Though we requested 500 cusecs per day, due to intense rainfall in Andhra Pradesh they have discharged 630 cusecs recently. If they continue to witness heavy spells, there are chances for more inflow to the city reservoir," said a senior WRD official.

The official added the agreement between the two-State governments is to release 12 TMC of Krishna water. But for the past few years, the city reservoir received 8 TMC.

The department stated that they are expected to get 5 TMC water for four months.

If the neighboring State records enough rainfall, the daily water discharge and the overall amount of water may increase to 6 TMC - 8 TMC.

"We have sufficient water storage in the city reservoirs. Additionally, more than 5 TMC of Krishna water is expected to reach by August. We will have adequate water capacity in the dams, which will be enough till the end of the year," said another WRD official.