CMRL to focus on operations, management while taking over MRTS

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will only focus on taking over the operations and management, leaving the other aspects behind, during the merger with Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), said a top CMRL official.

Though the discussion of integrated public transport system has gathered attention, a CMRL official says the merger will proceed only after the Tamil Nadu government initiates procedures from their side.

Speaking to DT NEXT, the official admitted that CMRL is most likely to take over only the operations and management. “The other aspects will not be considered during the merger with MRTS. However, it must be initiated by the TN government,” added the official.

While pointing out the challenging aspects of phase II construction due to both distance of 118.9 km network and the number of tenders issued so far, the official added, “The phase II construction in Chennai is the biggest project sanctioned for any city in India. As many as 70 tenders have been issued, with a large number of manpower. Due to the distance, management and coordination with other departments, phase II metro rail construction is highly demanding.”

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that in phase II, trains will operate driverless. The department has employed means to avoid operational loss, which it sustained during the pandemic-induced lockdown.