794.64 grams of heroin worth Rs. 5.56 cr seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 794.64 grams of heroin worth Rs. 5.56 crore and arrested a passenger in the Chennai airport.

Based on intelligence, on May 17 at around 04:30 am, Lauben Mbangire, (42) of Uganda who arrived from Sharjah was intercepted by Air Intelligence Officers of Chennai Customs. Officials found that he had swallowed 63 capsules containing ivory colour powder material which upon testing was identified as Heroin.

Totally, 794.64 grams of heroin with a street value of around Rs. 5.56 crore was recovered and seized from the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 read with Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.