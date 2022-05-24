City

794.64 grams of heroin worth Rs. 5.56 cr seized at Chennai airport

Officials found that he had swallowed 63 capsules containing ivory colour powder material which upon testing was identified as Heroin.
794.64 grams of heroin worth Rs. 5.56 cr seized at Chennai airport
794.64 grams of heroin with a street value of around Rs. 5.56 crore was recovered and seized@ChennaiCustoms
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 794.64 grams of heroin worth Rs. 5.56 crore and arrested a passenger in the Chennai airport.

Based on intelligence, on May 17 at around 04:30 am, Lauben Mbangire, (42) of Uganda who arrived from Sharjah was intercepted by Air Intelligence Officers of Chennai Customs. Officials found that he had swallowed 63 capsules containing ivory colour powder material which upon testing was identified as Heroin.

Totally, 794.64 grams of heroin with a street value of around Rs. 5.56 crore was recovered and seized from the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 read with Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Chennai airport
smuggling
Chennai Customs
Heroin seized in Chennai
794.64 grams of heroin

Related Stories

No stories found.