J Radhakrishnan letter to district collectors

CHENNAI: Health secretary J Radhakrishnan, on Monday, instructed the district Collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner to report any suspected or confirmed cases of Monkey pox in the State, as several foreign countries have reported the cases of Monkey pox.

He stated that health facilities should identify and suspected cases of people who present with an otherwise unexplained rash and those who have travelled, in the last 21 days to a country that has recently had confirmed or suspected cases of Monkey pox or report contact with a person or people with confirmed or suspected Monkey pox.

He instructed that all suspected cases should be isolated at designated health care facilities and all such patients should be reported to the District Surveillance Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. He also instructed to follow all infection control practices while treating such patient. Further, laboratory samples consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc should be sent to NIV Pune for Monkey pox testing in case of suspicion.

He said that in case a positive case is detected, contact tracing has to be initiated immediately to identify the contacts of the patient in the last 21 days.