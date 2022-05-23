2.9 kg gold worth Rs 1.3 cr, foreign currency seized

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 2.9 kg of gold worth Rs 1.3 crore and assorted foreign currency worth Rs 10.70 lakh at the airport here on Monday.

Based on specific information, K Nisar Mandala of Kannur arrived from Dubai and was intercepted at the exit gate by Air Customs officers. On searching his person, two plastic pouches containing gold in paste form were found concealed inside his shoes.

The gold weighing 1.635 kgs was recovered and on extraction, one gold ingot weighing 1.402 kgs valued at Rs 64.98 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested.

In the second incident, two passengers, Kalandar Thamimul Ansari of Ramanathapuram and Mohammed Nagoor Mohideen of Chennai, both bound for Dubai, were intercepted by the AIU officers.

On personal search, assorted foreign currency of various denominations, totally valued at Rs 10.70 lakh, was found concealed in their rectum. In another incident on Sunday, based on specific intelligence, six passengers, who arrived from Sharjah and Colombo were intercepted and gold weighing 1.5 kg and worth Rs 69.50 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was arrested.