20-yr-old rapes home-alone woman; arrested

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man who raped a home alone woman after barging into her house and threatened her over the phone with obscene pictures has been arrested by Adyar all-women police.

The accused S Vishal of Triplicane had been following the 43-year-old victim for over a week when she returned home by train from her workplace.

After confirming that she lived alone at her house on the first floor of the building, on Friday, Vishal barged into her house and allegedly raped her using threats apart from obscenely filming her.

While the victim stayed mute out of embarrassment, she was shocked as the accused allegedly called her and threatened her over the phone.

Based on her complaint, Adyar all-women police registered a case and arrested Vishal. His phone was seized and remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Ambattur police arrested a 31-year-old man for marrying a minor and sexually assaulting her.

The accused Duraimurugan was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.