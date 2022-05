CHENNAI: An 18-year-old Zebra, named Teena, died after prolonged illness at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur zoo) on Sunday.

According to the press release, “The animal was under treatment for the past one and half months for various health complications. Despite regular treatment and all possible efforts taken by the Zoo Veterinarians. The Zebra died due to chronic illness and senility on May 22 around 4 pm.”