Reporters Diary: When cops join the bike taxi club

CHENNAI: The pandemic and economic downturn has forced even men in Khaki to take up the job of bike taxi drivers to earn additional income during their leisure time.

When this reporter, who happened to commute in a bike taxi from office to house, was in for a pleasant surprise when he found out that the rider was a cop. Upon casual inquiry, the driver introduced himself as a constable working in the Armed Reserve (AR) wing of the police department in Chennai.

The general perception is that cops work round the clock and do not have leisure time. So, when the reporter asked him if he was able to manage his job and riding bike taxis, the latter replied that he drives for 4 hours/week, and that several constables drive bike taxis for additional income.

Unlike other bike taxi drivers, cops generally do not wear a helmet. Even if they’re stopped by the traffic police, they get away with it by showing their police ID card.

Wearing a helmet has been made mandatory not just for drivers but also for pillion riders from Monday. So, the question is will cops wear helmets and provide helmets for pillion riders?