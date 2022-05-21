Valasaravakkam murder: 80-year-old's body to be exhumed on Sunday

CHENNAI: Even as the city police are yet to trace the suspect in connection with the murder of his 80-year-old father in Valasaravakkam, an official confirmed that the body of the deceased would be exhumed in Sunday at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district where the body was buried.

The official hoped that the suspect Gunasekaran would be nabbed before the exhumation. The deceased Kumaresan went missing on Thursday and Gunasekaran who searched for him with his sister Kamchanamala later went absconding, switching off his mobile phone.

On information, Valasaravakkam police visited the house where and grew suspicious as they spotted blood stains.

Inquiries revealed that Gunasekaran visited a land sire in Kaveripakkam with a barrel and buried it there on Wednesday. Police suspect that Gunasekaran might have murdered Kumaresan and chopped his body into pieces to dump them in a barrel.