Stalin discusses other Rajiv case convicts’ release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin on Saturday discussed the release of the other six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts with legal experts.

A release issued by the state information department showed the CM as discussing with his senior cabinet colleagues, including state irrigation minister Duraimurugan, advocate general of Tamil Nadu government and senior advocates of the state.

Stalin had promised immediately after Perarivalan’s release ordered by the Supreme Court that the government would make a decision on the release of the other six convicts after thoroughly examining the apex court verdict.