Snake park organising one day programme on kinds of vipers

CHENNAI: The Chennai snake park will organise summer programmes from June 1 for the children and adults to impart practical knowledge on the snakes that are commonly encountered by the people.

“The one-day programme will be helpful to understand about the snakes and their bites and safeguard oneself from the dangers of snakes. Also, the participants will be knowing the beneficial role of snakes in the ecosystem and human life.” said a press release from Chennai Snake Park.

During the programme there will be lectures and interactive sessions by experts, also practical sessions including field visit. The duration of the programme from 9.30 am – 5.30 pm. The participants fee will be Rs 1,000 per person, and Rs 1,500 for a child accompanied by one. Registration starts from June 1.

"At the end of the programme all participants will be able to know and identify all common snakes in their surroundings," stated the release.