RPF cop found dead at house day after attacking fellow personnel

CHENNAI: An RPF constable, who attacked a fellow constable at ICF with a knife under the influence of alcohol, was found dead mysteriously at his house on Saturday. Police suspect that he might have died of heart

attack and have sent his body for post-mortem.

The deceased R M Arokiyasamy of Tiruvallur, a RPF head constable, was reportedly sent on leave since Friday after he allegedly quarrelled with another RPF constable K Jayaprakash of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, as both had been posted at the Integral Coach Factory Carriage Workshop's main gate.

However, Arokiyasamy reached the main gate on Friday night under the influence of alcohol and attacked Jayaprakash with a pen knife as the latter was resting in the cabin after duty.

Upon hearing Jayaprakash's cries, workers rescued him and admitted him at the railway hospital. While he was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit, Arokiyasamy returned to his rented house.

However, Arokiyasamy's brother found him lying unconscious on Saturday morning and rushed him to the railway hospital. But he was declared brought dead. His body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Police suspect that Arokiyasamy might have died of heart attack and are awaiting the post-mortem results.

ICF police who have already registered a case about the assault incident are probing Arokiyasamy's suspicious death too.