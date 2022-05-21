Excise duty cut impact: Petrol price drops to Rs 101.35 in Chennai

Prices for petrol and diesel are updated at 6 am every day. The changes of the new prices will come into effect from 6 am on Sunday.

"We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre. It will have revenue implication of around Rs 1 lakh crore/year for the government," Sitharaman said.

"It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living'," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Check today's fuel rates across other metro cities: