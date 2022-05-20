HC orders notice to state on plea to protect temple and properties

CHENNAI: A division bench sat during the vacation of the Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report within four weeks in a petition filed for protecting temples and temple properties located in Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts.

Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction on hearing two petitions filed by A Radhakrishnan, a resident of Salem.

The petitioner sought a direction from the state to protect the properties of Sri Petharayaswamy temple in Denkanikottai in the Krishnagiri district and Angalamman temple in Sarkarpalayam in Namakkal district.

" Petharayasamy temple has properties worth 70 lakhs and jewels worth 62 lakhs. Since there were no audits conducted since 1996, a few jewels have gone missing. Therefore, action should be taken for protecting the Petharayasamy temple," the petitioner added.

In another affidavit, the petitioner alleged that Angalamman temple in Sarkarpalayam village has not been maintained well and is in dilapidated condition.

"Angalamman temple and its properties, jewels should be immediately audited for safeguarding the same," Radhakrishnan noted.

On recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter for four weeks.