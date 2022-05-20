Egmore to be developed into a world class station

CHENNAI: Indian railways will develop five railway stations in Tamil Nadu into world class stations at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Thursday.

Talking to media persons after inspecting the station redevelopment project at Egmore Railway terminal late Thursday, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is here on a two-day visit said that they would “develop five stations in Tamilnadu, Chennai Egmore, Katpadi, Madurai, Rameswaram and Kanyakumari stations in the first phase by making them into world class stations at a cost of nearly Rs 2,000 crore.” The minister said that Indian Railway would develop the stations based on the experience it gained from redeveloping stations in Gujarat. Pointing to heritage structure of Egmore station, he said that their objective is to maintain the heritage of the station and simultaneously make it a world class station. “The station (Egmore) should become the city centre and the hub of economic activity in and around this place. A very good roof plaza will be created. The plaza will have good facilities for passengers, including a food plaza to make it world class. That is the reason I came here,” added Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also inquired about the cleanliness of the station with passengers at the station during Rj inspection.