College student falls to death from train

CHENNAI: A college student who was travelling on the footboard of an express train died after he fell off the train. The student, Wesley alias Karthik, studying in a college in Ambattur was on his way home to Arakonam.

The victim fell down at Perambur while travelling on Thursday evening. Karthik, a BSc computer science student, was rescued by a few passengers and was rushed to Stanley hospital where he died on Friday.

Police suspect that the victim was near the door attending a phone call. He usually travels from Ambattur to Central railway station in EMU and takes an express train to travel back to Arakonam.

Though, according to relatives of Karthik, he told the ambulance staff that two men tried to snatch his phone when he was talking standing near the door and a scuffle led to his fall. Police however maintained that they are probing all angles.