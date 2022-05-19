SRMIST student gets Rs 1 cr per annum job from Amazon

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) on Wednesday announced that one of its final year students has been given an offer from Amazon Germany for a software development role with a whopping Cost to the Company (CTC) of Rs 1 crore per annum (1 Lac + emoluments in Euros).

As most of the companies recruit students from IT-related courses in the campus interview, in contrast to that, Puranjay Mohan, an Embedded systems-Linux kernel developer, graduated in Electronics and Instrumentation.

“Though I was interested in joining Computer Science course when I completed Class 12, I got Electronics and Instrumentation,” he said

adding, “since software development was most important for the current, scenario, I learned that individually and also developed a personal website.”

Pro-Chancellor (Academics) Dr P Sathyanarayanan said, “last year, two of our students were placed for Rs 50 lakh each and this year the highest offer so far is

Rs 1 crore.”