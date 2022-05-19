Respite for Chennai: Light to moderate rain expected for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The city is likely to see a drop in temperature and light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in next 48 hours, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre. Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy rains.

As per the centre, heavy rain is expected in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur in the next 24 hours and the heavy rainfall warning was issued for the same. In the next 48 hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at other few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightening.

Thunderstorm warning was also issued until Friday as thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Until Thursday morning, several parts of the State, including Karur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Salem and Vellore, received mild to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and thunderstorm with light or moderate rain is likely to occur in some parts of the city until Friday morning. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 36 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively.