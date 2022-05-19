Orientation session for women councillors held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi emphasised that the women councillors in the city take initiatives to install CCTV cameras, street lights, and others to ensure women's safety in the city.

On Thursday, the civic body conducted an orientation session for the women councillors in the city to create awareness about women's safety and urban sanitation in the city. "More than 50 per cent of the councillors in the city are women.

The women councillors should ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in public places and proper maintenance of public toilets, " he urged the councillors.

During the meeting, the officials apprised the responsibilities of the councillors such as cleaning of streets and drains, removal of rubbish and solid waste management, supply of protected water, and control of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the civic body will conduct awareness campaigns across the city on menstrual hygiene and usage of sanitary napkins on May 28.