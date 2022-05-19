HC orders status quo in plea against Light House – Poonamallee Metro works

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the State government and Chennai Metro Rail Limited to maintain the status quo on a petition filed against the proposed Metro rail works between Light House and Poonamallee - corridor four under Phase II of the Metro project.

A vacation bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice S Ananthi passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by the Heritage Conservation Society. The petitioner society alleged that the Environmental Impact Assessment report and Social Impact Assessment report of CMRL to implement the project did not cover several heritage sites that include temples which are 100-year-old.

The bench noted that counsels appearing for the respondents submitted that neither the temple pond nor the lands belonging to the subject temple has been acquired as projected in this writ petition.

“The said submission is recorded. Since the government pleader seeks short accommodation to clarify this position, post the matter after six weeks. Status-quo as on date shall be maintained till then, ” Justice R Mahadevan said in the order.

The government pleader appearing for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department informed the HC that the lands will not be alienated and that the Government is considering a long term lease to CMRL.

“Lands in survey number 1325/13 measuring 33 Sq Mts and in 1325/14 measuring 1Sq.Mt are actually part of the temple tank which itself is a heritage structure remaining there for more than 1000 years will remain as they are and they will not be handed over to CMRL and the government would rectify the defects, ” the HR&CE submitted.