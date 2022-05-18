Real estate broker held for job fraud in Railways

CHENNAI: Avadi police arrested a 40-year-old man for cheating four youngsters to the tune of Rs 60 lakh promising jobs in the railways department.

The accused C Suresh of Venkatapuram was a real estate broker, but he allegedly informed people that he can job to aspirants in the railways using his links.

Believing him, T Thangaraj (38) of Old Washermenpet, a BE graduate, allegedly paid him Rs 13 lakh, but Suresh did not fulfil his promise and allegedly threatened the victim not to demand the money.

Since three others too lodged similar job fraud complaints against Suresh, Tirumullaivoyal police registered a case against the suspect as per the instructions from the Avadi Commissionerate and arrested Suresh from his hideout on Tuesday.

He was remanded in judicial custody.