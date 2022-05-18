OPS seeks action against those involved in caching arrack in Marina

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the unearthing of bottles containing illicit arrack in Marina beach, O Paneerselvam on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government for a thorough investigation into the issue and to take action against those behind it.

Referring to the reports, the AIADMK leader, in a statement, alleged that the State is witnessing law and order issues, sporadic burglaries and killings, domination of anti-social elements, political interferences, and attacks on officials and police personnel.

"Two months back it was also reported that Chennai has been become market for contraband products and high official also revealed that police were also complicit in that regard," he alleged.

Claiming that after getting information that illicit arrack has been sold in the night at the important tourist place in Marina beach, the police have also investigated and confirmed it, Panneerselvam said, "If this caching of arrack is happening in the crowded tourist place what will occur in a secluded place without public and this is the best example of DMK governance".

The deputy leader of the opposition in the house demanded an immediate investigation of whether the unearthed bottles containing arrack belong to State-owned Tasmac or whether it was sold privately besides to enquire if there was any political interference.

"The police should also investigate into all these aspects and action should be taken against those involved in it", he said.

Panneerselvam said that therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and check out whether this type of illegal activity was also happening in other parts of the state and take action accordingly.