NGT directs WRD, Collector to address Porur lake garbage issue

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), hearing a case on dumping plastic waste and garbage beside Porur lake directed the Water Resource Department (WRD) and Kancheepuram Collector to address the issue at the earliest while posting the case to July 12.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, along with expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, after hearing all the parties stated that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has already levied a fine of Rs 30 lakh as environmental compensation.

Further, the bench observed that the problem that persists is about segregating solid waste in the village under Kundrathur panchayat union and waste dumping in Porur lake.

Further, the bench said so far no study has been conducted on solid waste management. The WRD should examine if the solid waste from Porur lake can be recovered and the cost of operation can be imposed by the panchayat concerned. Meanwhile, the bench also urged the Collector to find a place as per norms for dumping waste.

The counsel appearing for the revenue department sought time to get an appropriate action plan in place to address the issue.