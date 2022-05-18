History-sheeter pelts stones on house, hacks woman to death for questioning him

CHENNAI: A 61-year-old woman was hacked to death by a history-sheeter when she questioned him for pelting stones at her house in Adambakkam on Tuesday night.

Police said Vicky alias Vignesh (26) of Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam, a history-sheeter has many pending cases in his name and is also a ganja peddler. Police said Vignesh was released from prison only recently. On Tuesday around 10.30 pm, Vignesh, who was on drugs, went to the house of a Class 12 girl to whom Vignesh had expressed his love. Threatening the family and the locals at knifepoint, he demanded that the girl be married to him. He then started pelting stones at the house.

Police said the stones also fell on neighbour Hemavathi’s house and soon Hemavathi’s mother Nallaathal (61) went to Vignesh and questioned him. An agitated Vignesh took out a knife and attacked Nallaathal and fled.

The locals rushed the elderly woman to the nearby private hospital but there she was declared dead. Adambakkam police sent the body for post-mortem to Chromepet GH and arrested Vignesh. Further inquiry is on.