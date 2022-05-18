DT Campus: Stella Maris launches campaign for acceptance

CHENNAI: The Department of Public Relations, Stella Maris College, inaugurated ‘Yaadhum Manamae Yaavarum Kaelir’, a campaign on spreading awareness on values such as acceptance, respect, and tolerance on campus.

As an annual campaign carried out by the final year students of the Department, the theme for this year rests upon what has been dubbed as the “ART of Humanity.” This campaign aims to spread awareness of problems that arise due to lack of respect and by extension, lack of tolerance and acceptance.

The disrespect that takes place on a micro-level, in day-to-day life has been normalised as jokes and the students look to highlight the issues we face not only at an individual level but also as a community. This campaign is mainly targeting college students and working professionals.

Webinars and awareness sessions will also be conducted as part of the campaign. Dr Saranya Jaikumar, Educational Psychologist and member of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights was the Chief Guest for the campaign inaugural.

In her address, she encouraged the students to speak up for themselves, especially as women and on the importance of service in lending their voices to society. Dr Saranya also reiterated the importance of mutual respect and acceptance for the well-being of self and society at large.

The campaign runs for 3 weeks. As a closing event in June, a mini walkathon will be conducted.