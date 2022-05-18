DT Campus: SNU admissions open for UG courses

CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Shiv Nadar Foundation, has opened admissions for its undergraduate programmes- for the academic year 2022-23. The University is inviting applications for the six programmes it offers in the disciplines of Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce, and Economics.

This year, the University has introduced a new, future-focused specialisation in Cybersecurity for B. Tech in Computer Science in addition to the two currently being offered programs of B Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (with a focus on Internet of Things).

The University is also launching a new Department of Economics in the ‘School of Science and Humanities’ offering new-age specializations in programmes like B Sc in Economics (Data Science). Details of admission to all courses for the academic year 2022-23, including new programmes are available on the University website https:// www.snuchennai.edu.in/.