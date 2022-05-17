Worn out transformers pose risk at Avadi locality

CHENNAI: Nearly 500 families residing in Kendriya Vihar Colony in Paruthipattu of Avadi alleged that eight transformers in the area are posing serious threat to the people there. They have called for immediate attention of the officials, noting that they were facing risks due to high tension wires passing through trees and worn out aluminum plates of the transformers, besides struggling with frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations.

Speaking to DT Next, VN Sainath, a resident of Kendriya Vihar, said that many residents, including him, had written to Tangedco officials multiple times raising these complaints, but all in vain. The colony has about 572 houses, while the construction of about 1,220 houses are under way.

“There are eight transformers in the area, all of which are in a poor state causing electrical arcing. Hence, many residents fear allowing children to play near them. Over the decades, the aluminum plates have worn out. Also, the feeder lines are often being replaced by Tangedco,” said Sainath.

With the southwest monsoon coming in a few months and rains predicted in the coming days, Sainath also warned about high tension wires passing through trees.

The resident said after he lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Special Cell a few months ago, the issue was addressed. “However, there are other high tension wires running through trees that need clearing. Also, voltage fluctuation and power cuts in the area have damaged household electronic appliances,” added Sainath.

Commenting on the transformers, a Tangedco official said that as highways and storm water drain works are under way, the departments usually punch the electrical lines causing various issues.

“Kendriya Vihar residents have been demanding new transformers for a while now. However, the existing ones are in a good condition,” said the official, adding that they have taken all steps to ensure that the area had uninterrupted power supply.

Meanwhile, V Venugopal, another resident of the colony, pointed out that the park in the locality is poorly maintained by the Avadi Corporation. “If the civic body cannot maintain the park properly, why did they construct it,” he asked.

