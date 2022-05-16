City

Village panchayat prez killed in front of family near Minjur

When Manoharan steered the car off the road and alighted from the vehicle, a group of men surrounded him and hacked him to death.
CHENNAI: A village panchayat president was hacked to death in front of his family members near Minjur on Sunday night. The deceased, Manoharan, an AIADMK man, was the second-time president of Kondakarai village, said police. He was murdered when he was returning home in a car with family members after attending an event at a relative’s house. On Vallur Thermal Power Plant Road, a truck ran amok as if it would hit Manoharan’s car. When Manoharan steered the car off the road and alighted from the vehicle, a group of men surrounded him and hacked him to death. On information, Minjur police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. Cops are searching for suspects and motive behind the murder is also being probed. They suspect that he could’ve been murdered for political enmity and further investigation is on.

