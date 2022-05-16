Porcupine, monkey rescued from passenger at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Customs officials have rescued a Porcupine and Sing whitelipped tamarin monkey from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

The officials were checking passengers who arrived from Bangkok on Sunday night. On suspicion, they intercepted a passenger in Chennai and checked his belongings. They found that he was carrying a carton box in his baggage.

When they opened the carton box, they found a Porcupine and Sings white-lipped tamarin monkey inside, among the clothes. During inquiry, the passenger said that he brought the animals to Chennai to keep them in his house as pets.

However, since the passenger did not have any proper certificates/documentation for the animals, officials rescued them and informed the Wildlife Control Bureau in Chennai.