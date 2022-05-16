Metrowater employees stage protest demanding permanent job in Chennai

CHENNAI: Temporary employees of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) have staged a demonstration in front of Metrowater head office demanding to make them permanent employees, on Monday.

A protesting employee said around 400 temporary workers were taking part in the demonstration. "There are around 1,500 temporary employees in Metrowater. Recently, the management made us contract employees from non-muster roll (NMR) employees. We demanding the government to make us permanent employees, " he added.

Meanwhile, the workers, who have been de-clogging city's underground sewer lines, have written a letter to Vijayaraj Kumar, managing director of Metrowater, to make proposal to the government to make them permanent.

They also wrote an open letter to the city residents highlighting their plight and requested them to support their cause.