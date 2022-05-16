Man 'buries' deceased mother in plastic barrel to keep with him forever

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a 53-year-old man dumped the body of his deceased mother in a plastic drum and covered it with concrete to 'keep her with him forever' in Neelankarai.

The incident came to light on Sunday after neighbours of the man identified as Suresh of Saraswathy Nagar alerted his estranged wife that Suresh's mother Shenbagam (86) was not seen stepping out for the last two weeks. She alerted Suresh's brother and the latter reached Suresh's house.

When he questioned Suresh's about Shenbagam, he allegedly informed his brother that she died two weeks ago and he carried out the funeral by himself since other siblings abandoned her when she was alive. Suresh later showed the a plastic barrel covered with concrete atop claiming that he buried his mother in it so that she would be with him forever.

Shocked brother alerted Neelankarai police and they rushed to the spot. The barrel was broken open and Shenbagam's body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary report has suggested that Shenbagam might have died of ill-health since there were no suspicious marks found on her body.

The body was handed over to the family for the proper funeral and a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC.

Police after investigation said that Suresh, a tailor by profession, was mentally disturbed due to which his wife separated from him. Though Shenbagam had three sons, she chose to stay with Suresh at his own house.

Police suspect that Shenbagam might have died at least two weeks ago and that Suresh might have buried her in the barrel since he did not have money to carry out the funeral.

Police said that Suresh earlier used the barrel to store water and bought cement from an outlet after Shenbagam's death.

However, Suresh was not arrested since there was no suspicion on Shenbagam's death.