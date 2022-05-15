‘Uncertain about our future’: Ukraine returned students stage protest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly 200 medical students who returned from war ravaged Ukraine held a protest at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on Sunday. The students, whose futures are at stake, urged the Tamil Nadu government to put pressure on the Union government to facilitate medical seats either in other foreign countries or in India.
The Ukraine MBBS Student's Parents Association (UMSPA) had gathered medical students in Chennai who escaped war between Russia and Ukraine in March. The students-parents gathering held signature campaign and held placard demanding their needs be met.
The students told DT Next that the current medical year will end in June. However, they are uncertain about the next year as colleges have stopped conducting offline classes too.
"When we returned from Ukraine in March, the Ministry of External Affairs had promised necessary arrangements will be made within two months. But no development from both state or union government so far,"said V Vanesh, a third year medical student.
"We urge the government to facilitate medical seats for all the students in other foreign countries like Poland, Georgia or Hungary. If not, provide medical seats in private or government colleges in India,"added Vanesh.