‘Uncertain about our future’: Ukraine returned students stage protest in Chennai

The Ukraine MBBS Student's Parents Association (UMSPA) had gathered medical students in Chennai who escaped war between Russia and Ukraine in March. The students-parents gathering held signature campaign and held placard demanding their needs be met.

The students told DT Next that the current medical year will end in June. However, they are uncertain about the next year as colleges have stopped conducting offline classes too.

"When we returned from Ukraine in March, the Ministry of External Affairs had promised necessary arrangements will be made within two months. But no development from both state or union government so far,"said V Vanesh, a third year medical student.

"We urge the government to facilitate medical seats for all the students in other foreign countries like Poland, Georgia or Hungary. If not, provide medical seats in private or government colleges in India,"added Vanesh.