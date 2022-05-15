Suburban train services cancelled on May 17,18 for 4 hours

CHENNAI: Several suburban train services would be partially/fully cancelled in Chennai Central - Arakkonam section owing to ongoing engineering works from 09:45 hrs to 13:45 hrs (04 Hours) at Arakkonam Yard on 17 and 18 May.

Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex (MMC) local train leaving Arakkonam at 10:00 hrs, 11.10hrs, 12.00hrs and 13.50hrs would be fully cancelled on May 17 and 18. Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 10.15hrs and 12.35hrs would also be fully cancelled.

Passenger special trains would be operated between Kadambattur and Moore Market Complex, Tiruvallur and Moore Market Complex in view of the full cancellation of the aforesaid suburban trains.

Passenger specials leaving Kadambattur at 10:25 hrs, 11.35 hrs and 13.25hrs would be operated between Kadambattur and Moore Market Complex owing to the aforesaid cancellation on May 17 and 18.

Passenger specials operated between Tiruvallur and Moore Market Complex would leave Tiruvallur at 11:10 hrs and 12.35hrs on 17th and 18th May. A passenger special leaving Arakkonam at 13.50hrs would be operated between Arakkonam and Moore Market Complex on 17th and 18th May.

MMC– Arakkonam EMU local leaving MMC at 8.20hrs, 9.50 hrs and 11.00hrs would be partially cancelled between Kadambattur and Arakkonam on May 17 and 18.

MMC - Arakkonam EMU leaving MMC at 9.10hrs would be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, while MMC - Tiruttani EMU local leaving MMC at 10.00hrs on May 17 and 18 would be partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani, a statement from Southern Railway said.