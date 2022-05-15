Rs 1.95 cr pending fines collected in 1 month in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai traffic police have collected Rs 1.95 crore as fines in a month ever since the call centres were set up to remind the motorists about their penalties.

With the fine sum collected, traffic police have effectively closed 72,205 cases. Among the cases, some were pending since 2019, while 53 vehicles had more than 100 violation challans pending against them, said traffic police. One vehicle had been slapped with 271 challans and the entire dues were collected from the owner, said police.