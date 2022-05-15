Duo on bike fatally knocked down by lorry in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Two youngsters on a bike were fatally knocked down by a lorry in Tiruvallur on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Iyappan (26) and Sathish (23) of Korattur and the accident happened when they were on their way to Tiruttani by bike with two other friends on two bikes.

Near Thozhuvur village, a lorry carrying milk sachets towards Tirunindravur knocked the bike ridden by Iyappan. Both him and Sathish, who was riding pillion, fell on the road in the impact. While Iyappan died on the spot, Sathish wad declared brought dead at the hospital. The bodies were sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. Sevvapet police have registered a case about the accident.