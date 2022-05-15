A bowl of organic rice a day to keep the doc at bay

Speaking to DT Next, she gives us a lowdown on lesser-known rice varieties rich in nutrients required for the body.

Arbutham Kuruvai:

This rice variety is a short-term variety of rice that is cultivated in 60-70 days and hence the name. Arbutham Kuruvai is normally cultivated during the period Dec 15 to Mar 15 (Navarai and Kuruvai). This rice variety is rich in proteins, calcium, iron, phosphorus, and magnesium. Dishes like idli, dosa, idiyappam, puttu, porridge, and kozhukattai can be made with this rice variety. Since each variety has different cooking points, the method to cook this rice is a 1:2 rice to water ratio with three whistles on a pressure cooker.

Raktashali:

It is dark red in colour with normal texture. Other than it being used for cooking, this rice variety has medicinal properties and is considered nearly an extinct variety of medicinal rice. Ayurveda uses this rice to cure bodily imbalances, purify the blood, and also act as an immunity booster because of the high zinc content. This rice is recommended for lactating mothers. To cook this rice, it is recommended to soak the rice for a couple of hours and use the same water for cooking.

Anandanoor Sanna:

This rice gets its name from the region, Anandanoor where it is grown. Sanna which means fine and thin in Tamil indicates the quality of rice. It is generally cultivated from July 15 to January 14 (Samba) since the preferred soil for cultivation must be clayey in texture. The rice to water ratio is 1:2 with four whistles on the pressure cooker. It is rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and protein.

Iravai Pandi:

This rice variety is named after a king. It is usually cultivated from July 15 to January 14 (Samba) and needs sandy clay soil. This rice variety is most suitable for South Indian dishes. Soak the rice five hours before cooking. The rice to water ratio is 1:3 with four whistles. It is rich in calcium, potassium, and zinc.

Karuthakaar:

This rice variety is cultivated during Samba and is used by people with diabetes. It majorly helps the body build immunity to jaundice. It can be used to make idli, dosa, and other meals. Soak the rice four hours before cooking. The rice to ratio is 1:3 with four whistles. The texture of the cooked rice is coarse.