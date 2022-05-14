Reporter's Diary: What is Udayanidhi’s next big role?

CHENNAI: As the unconfirmed reports of inducting Chepauk Triplicane MLA and DMK youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin into the state cabinet are making rounds, power corridors of the secretariat are also buzzing with whispers about the portfolio that would be given to him.

Youth and sports welfare, local administration and rural development are few that are up for grabs for the Stalin junior.

A few party functionaries say his elevation is likely to be part of the DMK’s patriarch M Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary celebrations that fall on June 3.

Some partyMLAs, particularly youngsters, are also awaiting Udayanidhi’s induction.

They’re keen on shifting loyalties from influential district secretaries who barricade and restrict their access to the DMK first family to the CM’s son.

Top government officials are also eagerly waiting to know Udayanidhi’s next step.

“The die-hard loyalists of DMK first family are gearing up to celebrate Kalaignar’s birthday. If his elevation during the same time, it will be a gala for the cadres. Udayanidhi is the talk of the town among cadres and government officials, but we’re unsure about the Chief Minister’s plans,” quipped an MLA, who insisted that this correspondent also share the grapevine from the Secretariat about Udayanidhi’s future.

- by CS Kotteswaran, Chennai