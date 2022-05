CHENNAI: A fire has been reported at Punjab handlooms at Gowrivakkam near Tambaram on Thursday night.

The showroom sells bedding supplies like cots and bedspreads which could have made the fire rage in a short time.

However, reasons for the fire in the two-storey building are yet to ascertained.

Fire personnel from Tambaram and Medavakkam stations have rushed to spot, and are involved in dousing the inferno.