Duo hurls petrol bomb at eatery after owner asks to pay bill in Alandur

CHENNAI: Police are searching two men who hurled a petrol bomb at a roadside food stall in Alandur on Wednesday.

Mohamed Nabin (54) of Alandur owns a food stall near the Alandur court. On Wednesday night Akash (23) of Kannan Colony in St Thomas Mount and his friend came to have dinner in the stall.

Police said both of them tried to leave without paying for the food they had. When Mohamed Nabin asked for the money, they reportedly said that they do not have the habit of paying money for food at hotels.

Soon both of them started to argue with Mohamed Nabin and after a point of time, one of them took an empty beer bottle from their bike and filled it with petrol and hurled it at the food stall. Soon the stall caught fire and both of them escaped on their bike.

The onlookers managed to put off the fire and a complaint was filed at the St Thomas Mount police station. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the two.