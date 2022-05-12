Customs seizes heroin worth Rs 6.58 crore from Uganda citizen

CHENNAI: The Customs officials seized heroin worth Rs 6.58 crore from an Uganda citizen who reached Chennai airport on Sunday. He had swallowed the heroin filled the capsules.

Customs officials received information that drugs were being smuggled to Chennai from foreign countries. Following this, Customs officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Sharjah on Sunday morning and found James Opii (27) of Uganda had come to Chennai via Sharjah on a tourist visa.

When questioned, James Opii was evasive in his replies and on suspicion, officials checked his luggage and took him for personal search. However, there was nothing suspicious. Later, they took him to the hospital in the airport and when they scanned his stomach found he had swallowed many capsules.

He was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and was given Enema. As many as 80 capsules were recovered in the last two days. The capsules contained Ivory colour powder and upon testing it was identified as heroin.

Totally, 940 grams of heroin was seized and it is valued around Rs 6.56 crore. The Customs seized the heroin and James Opii was arrested for further inquiry.