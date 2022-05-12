British Council announces 12 fellows for ‘Int'l Publishing Fellowship 2022’

CHENNAI: The British Council and the Art X Company announced the 12 selected fellows from India and the UK for the ‘International Publishing Fellowship 2022: India (IPF2022)’. A first of its kind fellowship aimed at facilitating increased dialogue and exchange between the translation publishing ecosystems of both the nations, IPF 2022 will be a year-long programme consisting of reciprocal study trips, featuring masterclasses, networking opportunities, and professional upskilling.

The fellowship saw an overwhelmingly positive response from the translations publishing industry in both the nations and the final fellows were selected after a written application and a shortlist interview round. The fellows representing India are Bijal Vachharajani (Pratham Books), Rahul Soni (Harper Collins India), Raman Shresta (Rachna Books), and Riddhi Maitra (BEE Books), Sarabjeet Garcha (Copper Coin Publishing) and Yogesh Maitreya (Panther’s Paw Publications).

The UK fellows include Alice Mullen (Poetry Book Society), Deborah Smith (Tilted Axis Press), Molly Slight (Scribe Publications UK), Sarah Braybrooke (Bonnier UK), Sarah Cleave (Comma Press), and Tamara Sampey-Jawad (Fitzcarraldo Editions)).

The key activities for the fellowship will begin from May end and will include peer-to-peer learning sessions, public sessions with experts, and study trips in the UK and India. The fellowship will also offer a development fund at the end of the programme for selected fellows which they can utilise to further develop their professional skills and networks in the translation industry.

The first public session for the fellowship will be held on 25 June 2022 and will focus on acquisitions and rights. Along with skill-building and participating in networking events, the fellows will also be working on individual projects and presenting them to the cohort throughout the fellowship. Information about the public programmes for the fellowship can be accessed at https://www.britishcouncil.in/programmes/arts/International-Publishing-Fellowship-2022 and will be shared on the social media handles of the Art X Company.

Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council, said: “We are delighted to announce the International Publishing Fellowships that enable connections between literary professionals from India and the UK. Our pioneering study in collaboration with The Art X Company titled ‘India Literature and Publishing Sector Research’ was a step in this direction and helped shape the strategic Fellowship programme. The research highlighted the need for a forum for exchange between Indian and international publishers to support the creative economy of each. The Fellowships respond to that ask and aim to create a global network for Indian publishers to strengthen a more diverse, inclusive and equitable literary sector.”

Dipti Rao, Director - Projects and Operations, The Art X Company, said: This opportunity for publishers to develop networks in both India and UK is a direct response to research-based insights garnered from the publishing sector. The recent renewed interest in translated works in the global market further offers the perfect environment for the IPF's focus on translations and supporting small publishers' efforts to extend the reach of local-language lore.

The 2022 cohort of Fellows includes representatives from smaller towns, under-represented literary genres, and unconventional perspectives, all at critical developmental stages of their careers, where the IPF can provide the environment for potential inflexion points for these professionals. The first of two study trips will take place in September, as the 12 fellows gather in the UK, to represent the future of global publishing in the regions.

The International Publishing Fellowship 2022 is part of India/UK Together, a Season of Culture, to be launched later this year. Celebrating India’s 75th Independence anniversary, the Season will see a vast programme of creative collaboration, education and cultural exchange take place online, and in cities across both countries.

The Season will see multiple creative collaborations be showcased to the world from September 2022 to March 2023, including key projects focusing on strengthening India’s Literary and Publishing sector.