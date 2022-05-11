DPR to be prepared for new bridge in Nolambur

CHENNAI: Within a few days after the state government announced new bridges at five places in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has invited private consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for one of the bridges, which would connect Poonamallee High Road and Om Sakthi Nagar in Nolambur.

As per the proposal, the new bridge will be constructed as high level bridge across the Cooum River and will replace an existing low level causeway. "The low level bridge is narrower and it impedes the flow of water. The new bridge will be constructed as a two-lane bridge and free flow of water will be ensured. While constructing the bridge, maximum flood level (MFL) of the river will be considered, " an official said.

Meanwhile, a civic body document pointed out that the existing bridge could not be used during the rainy seasons, and hence, it is proposed to construct a high level bridge across the Cooum River at Om Sakthi Nagar connecting Poonamallee High Road and Union Road in Valasaravakkam zone. The potential consultant will prepare the design as well as an estimation for the construction.

Apart from the Om Sakthi Nagar bridge, the state government during the recent assembly session announced four other bridges across the city. The other brides will come up at Chinna Nolambur, Aspiran Garden, Jeevan Nagar, and at Valluvar Kottam junction.

The official added that detailed project reports and estimations are already prepared for Aspiran Garden and Jeevan Nagar bridges and the state highways department has already prepared the Chinna Nolambur bridge. Except for the Chinna Nolambur bridge, the other four projects will be implemented by the civic body. The civic body will also construct a bridge at a railway level crossing in Korukkupet.

Residents point out that accessing Poonamallee High Road during monsoon would become difficult due to the water flowing above the causeway.